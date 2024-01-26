Dine and Dish: Country Hub Cafe in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Along Highway 41 and Excelsior Avenue in Fresno County, diners are happy to have come across the Country Hub Cafe in Riverdale.

Sometimes, they're headed to or coming from the coast.

"I've had people from Australia, Ohio, United Kingdom. It's pretty darn cool, you know?" said owner Ryan Gates.

Locals love the grilled burgers and BBQ.

The bacon burger starts with a half-pound patty, mild cheddar cheese and applewood-smoked bacon.

"To me, they're an art piece because if you can love it with your eyes, then you're gonna love it when you eat it," Gates explained.

They also go for the cowboy burger, which has three onion rings and homemade BBQ sauce.

The double cowboy burger is for the extra hungry.

"Then we have our buffalo rooster ribs."

"Rooster" is David Ross, who handles the tri-tip and ribs and offers a grilling tip.

"People doing what I call backyard BBQ, they keep lifting the thing up to check the meat. I put 'em on, I don't touch them for two hours," said Rooster.

Locals also swear by the Swicyaki sauce, made by a friend of Gates.

"It's like a teriyaki sauce with a little kick to it with some spices in and herbs," said Gates.

The swicyaki sauce is drizzled over chicken sandwiches, burgers and ribs.

Here's something with a little more heat for those of you up for a challenge.

"That's our nacho cheese, Hot Cheetos bacon cheeseburger," Gates said.

The location, which includes a bar, has long been known as a community hub.

Ranchers carved their cattle brands out front.

"This place has been here since about 1961," said Gates.

"This is the people's place. I'm here for them."

Gates' hope is that more people will take that short drive to taste what they didn't know what they've been missing.

"My food speaks for itself once they're trying it. Then they go tell people about me, and the word of mouth is traveling," said Gates.

