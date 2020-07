FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a blaze overnight in a Dinuba home.It happened just after 3 a.m. on El Monte Way and Lillie.The home was boarded up and vacant when firefighters got there. Crews from Dinuba were assisted by one truck from Reedley and one from Fresno County.The home was gutted by the fire but not destroyed.