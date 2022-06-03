Work underway on new Dinuba High School campus

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- While Dinuba High School class sizes have been growing, the classrooms are not."We're on a 27-acre campus but we have 2,200 kids," says Dinuba Unified Superintendent Joe Hernandez.That's why plans are underway for a brand new campus to accommodate the growing student population and offer new opportunities."I've seen the athletic programs grow," says Dinuba Unified parent Danelle Contreras. "There's just a huge need for more space, area and classrooms for kids in the community to get a good education."The new school will be located at Kamm and Alta Avenues and will accommodate up to 2,800 students."Knowing there's going to be designated buildings for these children, I know it's going to bring a greater sense of pride and more motivation to continue," says Dinuba High teacher Silvia Menoz.The school will also house several career technical education buildings - each designed to introduce students to different career paths.Phase 1 is already in the works and is being paid for thanks to hardship funding from the state.Construction is set to start this Fall, something that Contreras and her two future Dinuba High School Emperors are looking forward to."We live around the corner, so driving by daily and seeing the work done and over the next two years, I'm just excited to see the state of the art facility come to Dinuba," she said.The new campus will open to students in Fall of 2024.