Dinuba priest Father Raul Diaz faces accusations of inappropriate behavior with children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small, tight-knit community is reeling after news in Dinuba broke of a police investigation centered around Roman Catholic priest Father Raul Diaz.The longtime pastor at Saint Catherine's Catholic Church is on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior.The Diocese of Fresno released a statement from Bishop Joseph Brennan regarding Father Raul:"It is my responsibility as your Bishop to inform you that I have placed Father Raul Diaz, Pastor of St. Catherine Siena, on "Paid Administrative Leave" effective as of May 17, 2019. This action follows notification that law enforcement has received a report alleging Father Diaz has engaged in inappropriate behavior that may include inappropriate contact with minors.Back in high school, Father Raul was a member of McFarland's famed cross-country team -- later featured in the 2015 Disney film McFarland USA. Diaz graduated in 1987 but was not depicted in the movie.According to Dinuba Police, detectives received a report last week alleging Father Raul engaged in inappropriate contact with minors.Parishioners we spoke to were shocked upon hearing the news."I like the way he preaches. I like the way he greets the congregation, which is pretty good," said Ricardo Cruz.Cruz says Father Raul has been a pillar of the community. He even assisted Cruz during the process to become naturalized almost 10 years ago."When I was trying to apply for my DACA...back then I needed a recommendation letter and it was the church that helped me out," he said. "With that recommendation letter and actually his signature by helping the community. I can say that by fact."The Diocese of Fresno wants to make this clear that the action taken against Father Raul is only a precautionary measure -- pending the outcome of the investigation.But the timing could not be worse, as the Diocese is also dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct by a Bakersfield Monsignor