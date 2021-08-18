disney+ streaming service

'Diary of a Future President' cast talks about season 2 on Disney+

By Hosea Sanders and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

'Diary of a Future President' cast talks about season 2 on Disney Plus

CHICAGO -- The hit comedy "Diary of a Future President" is back on Disney+ for Season 2, and it started streaming Wednesday.

Hosea Sanders talked to the cast about this groundbreaking series with a Cuban American girl who believes she's destined for the White House!

Elena's ambition, her diverse friends and Cuban family are resonating with viewers.

"Everybody deserves to be represented and to see themselves on screen," said Tess Romero, who plays "Elena." "So many people connect with it, and a lot of young, Latinx people are so excited to see a family that looks like them on screen."

There is also lots of development with Bobby this season.

"He goes on this journey of self-discovery and realizes he has feelings for his friend, Liam," said Charlie Bushnell, who plays "Bobby." "His story is so important because there are so many kids all around the world who are just like Bobby."

Elena's mom also adds her boyfriend to their household.

"I never imagined that a pasty, pasty white guy would be so huge in the Latin community," Michael Weaver, who plays "Sam," said. "Going to work is hilarious and fun, and so I hope it lasts forever."

"If I had a show like this while I was growing up to watch and see myself in, it would have saved me years of maybe therapy and self-doubt," said Selenis Leyva, who plays "Gabi."

The show's creator, Ilana Pena, started writing for TV at Northwestern University.

"It's been really gratifying to see people connect with Elena, and her family and her friends and say, 'that's like my experience and I feel seen and I'm type A Latina girl and you've captured my experience,' and I was like, 'that was me,'" Pena said. "I hope that even in the coldest days of winter you can re-binge Diary and it can give you a little warmth."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News