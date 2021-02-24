Disney+ announces premiere dates for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch,' 'Loki' series

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" will be released on May 4 in honor of Star Wars Day, with the second episode airing on May 7 and subsequent episodes releasing on Fridays. The animated series follows members of the Bad Batch as they navigate through the changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. The experimental clones of the Bad Batch each possess an exceptional skill that makes them extraordinary soldiers.
Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in Marvel Studios' "Loki," premiering June 11. The series follows the mercurial villain as he steps out of his brother's shadow after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also star in the series. Kate Herron directs "Loki," and Michael Waldron is head writer.
Also in June, fans can look forward to the release of "The Mysterious Benedict Society," which follows a group of orphans placed undercover at a boarding school. The show stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler and will premiere on June 25.
In more exciting news -- the Wildcats will return to East High in Season 2 of the fan-favorite original series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," premiering May 14.
Here's Disney+'s lineup of upcoming scripted series:
- March 19 - "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier"
- March 26 - "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"
- April 16 - "Big Shot"
- May 4 - "Star Wars: The Bad Batch"
- May 14 - "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 2
- June 11 - "Loki"
- June 11 - "Zenimation" Season 2
- June 25 - "The Mysterious Benedict Society"
- July 2 - "Monsters at Work"
- July 16 - "Turner & Hooch"
- July 23 - "Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life"
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.