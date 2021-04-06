Reopening California

Disneyland Resort announces dates for ticket sales, new reservation system ahead of April 30 reopening

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With the announced reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure less than a month away, officials on Tuesday released details about the theme parks' new reservation system and ticketing.

When the Anaheim parks reopen with limited capacity on April 30, guests will be required to make reservations for entry online and in advance, according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. Guests must have a valid ticket to make a reservation.

Admission will initially be available to California residents only, in groups no larger than 3 households, in accordance with health guidelines issued by California officials.

The Disneyland Resort reservation system is scheduled to launch on April 12. Parkgoers with existing tickets can then begin making reservations for the days that their tickets are valid. For those who don't current have tickets, sales will resume three days later, on April 15.

Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

When Disneyland reopens next month, alcohol will be served at the Blue Bayou restaurant, adding one more option for visitors to consume alcohol beverages in the park.


April 9: Current ticketholders can check available days for 1-day ticket types.

April 12: The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT. Guests who already have tickets may start making reservations.

April 15: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT.

Guests with Park Hopper tickets, may choose, pending availability, which park to start their day, when making their reservations, and then will be able to visit the other park beginning at 1 p.m. that day.

Both parks are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

In an interview with ABC7, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Disneyland and California Adventure Park will reopen on April 30 after remaining closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

