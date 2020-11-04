congressional race

District 22 Election 2020 results: Devin Nunes, Phil Arballo in tight race for congressional seat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican Devin Nunes and Democrat Phil Arballo are neck-and-neck in the race for Central California's 22nd Congressional District.

As of Tuesday at 11:39 pm, nine-term Congressman Nunes has a narrow lead, with 53%, with 68% of expected votes counted so far.

Click here for the latest live elections results

District 22 includes portions of both Fresno and Tulare counties.

Republicans hold a 39-33% voter registration edge. 20% listed 'No Party Preference'.

Nunes is a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and a senior, powerful Republican in the House of Representatives.

Arballo is a small business owner who was banking on a demographic shift - for more Latinos to give him a lift during the election.

RELATED: 2020 CA election results by county, propositions, electoral college votes

NOTE: The video above is from an earlier broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresno countytulare countyelection daycongressional race
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONGRESSIONAL RACE
MAP: California election results by county
Congressional Dist. 16: Costa beats Cookingham
Congressional District 21 Race: Too close to call as Valadao holds slim lead over Cox
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
2020 Central California election live results
2020 Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
Zip codes that donated big to the Trump, Biden campaigns
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
MAP: California election results by county
Show More
Congressional Dist. 16: Costa beats Cookingham
Mental health expert suggests ways to ease Election Day stress
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
Measure A bond to improve Clovis Unified campuses holding lead
Measure D bond to provide funds for Central Unified upgrades holding lead
More TOP STORIES News