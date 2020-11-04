District 22 Election 2020 results: Devin Nunes, Phil Arballo in tight race for congressional seat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican Devin Nunes and Democrat Phil Arballo are neck-and-neck in the race for Central California's 22nd Congressional District.
As of Tuesday at 11:39 pm, nine-term Congressman Nunes has a narrow lead, with 53%, with 68% of expected votes counted so far.
District 22 includes portions of both Fresno and Tulare counties.
Republicans hold a 39-33% voter registration edge. 20% listed 'No Party Preference'.
Nunes is a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and a senior, powerful Republican in the House of Representatives.
Arballo is a small business owner who was banking on a demographic shift - for more Latinos to give him a lift during the election.
