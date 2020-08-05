FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno realtor and mother of three Lisa Fazio-Satterberg has been a little busy during this pandemic.
"Especially when we were sheltering in place, it was almost impossible to do anything self-care related," said Fazio-Satterberg.
Getting nails painted has been a challenge, with many shops closed due to indoor restrictions.
In addition to nail polish, another Do-It-Yourself trend called Color Street has grown in popularity.
"The pandemic started, and sales have exploded. We have company-wide and nationwide. Sales have increased 200% compared to this time last year," said Kasey Jackson, an independent stylist for Color Street.
Madera mother of four Kasey Jackson has picked it up as a side hustle and sells the nail polish strips, which you apply like a sticker.
"I loved having my nails done. But as the mom of four kids, I never had the time never had the patience to wait for my nails to dry, so then with company-wide Color Street, it was literally peel, stick and go. I was sold," Jackson said.
The cost ranges from $11 to $14, and you can purchase them online.
The nails can be removed with nail polish remover.
As for Fazio-Satterberg, she's picked up the polish and gotten the family involved.
"I'm not really good at painting my own nails, but sheltering in place and being in quarantine, I got better at it. I do my girls' nails, and they like to do the rainbow nails, where we do a different color for each nail," Fazio-Satterberg said.
Now she's hoping to treat herself to a pedicure or manicure at one of the outdoor salons.
So whether it's heading to a salon, painting your own nails or using one of the Color Street kits, experts say a little self-care can do a long way during this pandemic.
DIY nail trends growing in popularity amid pandemic
Getting nails painted has been a challenge, with many shops closed due to indoor restrictions.
BEAUTY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News