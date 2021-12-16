Sonora doctor's license could be suspended during Fresno deadly hit-and-run case

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sonora doctor accused of hitting a Reedley nurse on Highway 99 and leaving her to die is now facing a criminal case and fighting to keep his medical license.28-year-old Juliana Ramos had pulled over to help the victim of a crash when she was hit and killed in February.She left behind three children and three sisters fighting for Justice.Eight months after a red SUV hit and killed Juliana Ramos in Fresno County, a tipster led CHP investigators to Sonora and Dr. James Comazzi.He pleaded not guilty to felony hit and run causing death Thursday via Zoom.But the criminal charges aren't his only legal concern."Our position is that Dr. Comazzi poses a threat to the public and should not be practicing medicine," said deputy attorney general Marianne Pansa.The cardiologist posted a $15,000 bond, went home, and went back to work.Ramos' sisters say it's not fair he gets to go on living his life, especially if he violated his Hippocratic oath.They support the attorney general's office trying to suspend Comazzi's medical license as a condition of his bail."Hopefully he gets that taken away from him," said Ramos' sister, Jessica Ramos. "I mean, he didn't do his job. He took off, so what's the point of him still working?"Comazzi's defense attorney argues that suspending the doctor's license without a hearing where he can defend himself would be unconstitutional."I think the appropriate time for the court to consider all of the issues as it relates to bail - and bail has already been posted - would be when that evidence is presented," said Jeff Hammerschmidt.Hammerschmidt says Comazzi stayed at the crash scene longer than investigators have indicated so far.But Ramos' sisters say he didn't do nearly enough.They're struggling through the first holiday season without her, while Comazzi gets to stay at home and in his job."It's very hard," said Claudia Sanchez. "It's just not fair at all.""Mark my words: We won't stop until justice is served," said Ramos's sister and Claudia's twin, Laura Sanchez. "We won't stop until he's behind bars."Comazzi is due back in court next month for a hearing on whether he should keep his license while the charges are pending.