Police searching for owners of dogs that killed cat in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the owners of dogs that mauled a cat to death.

Investigators say the dog attack happened near G St. and Foothill Dr.

A bystander got a video of the cat's brutal death and says the owners just watched as the dogs charged the animal while off-leash.

If you recognize the man or woman, you're asked to call the Merced Police department.

You can remain anonymous.
