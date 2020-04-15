Police searching for owners of dogs that killed cat in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the owners of dogs that mauled a cat to death.Investigators say the dog attack happened near G St. and Foothill Dr.A bystander got a video of the cat's brutal death and says the owners just watched as the dogs charged the animal while off-leash.If you recognize the man or woman, you're asked to call the Merced Police department.You can remain anonymous.