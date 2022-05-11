Man arrested for being dog to death in Tulare County, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for being dog to death in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man accused of beating a dog to death.

Witnesses told investigators they saw 25-year-old Joshua Moody kill the dog at a home in the Cutler area on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the home near George Road and Avenue 407, where they found Moody.

They say he tried running away but was caught and arrested.

He is being held at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on animal cruelty charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cutleranimal crueltyanimal abuse
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Judge allows embattled Trails End Mobile Home Park to be sold
Man's body found near northeast Fresno convenience store
Fresno mother shares son's story on National Fentanyl Awareness Day
Double murder decision: Guilty in Woodward Lakes drug deal gone bad
Atwater Fire Department discusses staffing shortages
Historic Hearst Castle set to reopen to public this week
Central Unified School District announces new superintendent
Show More
Fresno furniture shop moves forward after massive fire
2 hospitalized after being hit by car in Visalia, police say
Fresno man late to his wedding after getting stuck in elevator
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
More TOP STORIES News