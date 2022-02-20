missing dog

Valley family desperate to find dog that disappeared mysteriously from boarding facility

Staff members at the boarding facility said they're not sure what happened, adding Lizzie might have escaped.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley family desperate to find dog that disappeared mysteriously

MODESTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Carmen Ponce and her family are devastated and confused over the disappearance of their dog, Lizzie.

"We're trying to remain hopeful that she is around, that she's out there somewhere but at this point, we have many unanswered questions," said Ponce.

Lizzie was staying at Country View Kennels in Modesto with her fur-brother, Russell.

On Monday, the kennel told Carmen and her husband that Lizzie was missing.

"We're all very sad. Even my other dog, Russell, he's not acting like himself," said Ponce.

Staff members at the boarding facility told Carmen they're not sure what happened -- saying Lizzie might have escaped.

Country View Kennels also sent Action News this statement:

"Country View Kennels provides clean, safe and convenient care and boarding options for cats and dogs. The Kennel is in close contact with the family and is aiding in the search efforts. Country View Kennels has and will continue to partner with pet owners, the community, and local enforcement agencies regarding operational procedures to ensure standards are met."

Carmen says Lizzie is a friendly dog and likes to be around people.

She is micro-chipped, so if someone finds her and has her scanned at a shelter or veterinarian's office, it could help reunite her with the family.

Carmen can also be reached at 209-676-0394 if Lizzie is found.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmodestopetmissing dog
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING DOG
Dog with special meaning to her owner now missing after SUV stolen
NY woman reunited with lost dog 5 years, 1,000 miles later
Firefighter uses sledgehammer to free dog stuck in wall: VIDEO
2 missing Fresno Co. District Attorney's Office service dogs found
TOP STORIES
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
Fresno State students offering free help with preparing your taxes
Father of hit-and-run victim creates nonprofit to help other families
7 people shot in Turlock, police say
4-year-old boy punched in Times Square, mom tackles suspect
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
Show More
Fresno celebrates Black History Month with dance, food, art & vaccines
Loved ones mourn death of local LGBTQ advocate
More than 1,700 pooches competing in Fresno dog show this weekend
Wisconsin child dies of rare condition linked to COVID
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
More TOP STORIES News