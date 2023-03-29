Dolores Huerta visits Madera Community College students

A labor leader and civil rights activist visited Madera Community College Monday to speak with young adults.

Dolores Huerta was welcomed to the campus and celebrated for her impact here in the Valley.

A Q &A session was held, during which Huerta spoke about problems such as poverty and homelessness.

She also expressed the importance of voting.

Students and the public had the opportunity to ask questions about Huerta's experience and activism.

Madera Community College also held a resource and job fair with music and food.