WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Dolores Huerta visits Madera Community College students

Students and the public had the opportunity to ask questions about Huerta's experience and activism.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 2:15PM
Dolores Huerta visits Madera Community College students
EMBED <>More Videos

A labor leader and civil rights activist visited Madera Community College Monday to speak with young adults.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A labor leader and civil rights activist visited Madera Community College Monday to speak with young adults.

Dolores Huerta was welcomed to the campus and celebrated for her impact here in the Valley.

A Q&A session was held, during which Huerta spoke about problems such as poverty and homelessness.

She also expressed the importance of voting.

Students and the public had the opportunity to ask questions about Huerta's experience and activism.

Madera Community College also held a resource and job fair with music and food.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW