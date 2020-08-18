Careers

Domino's Pizza hiring 20,000 new employees across the country

Looking for a job? A Domino's Pizza near you may be hiring!

Domino's announced Tuesday that corporate and franchise stores are looking to fill 20,000 positions nationwide.

Available positions include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers.

Supply chain centers across the U.S. are actively hiring production and warehouse team members and CDL drivers.

RELATED: CA couple forced to cancel wedding amid pandemic has registry paid for by Domino's Pizza
EMBED More News Videos

A Northridge couple that was forced to cancel their wedding received an unexpected surprise when Domino's Pizza paid for their entire registry.



"We realize that these are tough times, and not only do we want to maintain strong service levels, but we also want to provide opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours," said Tom Curtis, Domino's executive vice president of operations and support. "Domino's stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time opportunities. If you're looking for a steady income and want to be a part of a great team, we encourage you to apply."

Domino's contributed the need for more employees to new stores being built and how busy existing stores are amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and to apply online, visit jobs.dominos.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringjob fairu.s. & worldpizzarestaurantcareersworkplacejobs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Fresno girls found safe by police, officials say
Merced teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
LIVE: Sentencing hearing begins for 'Golden State Killer'
Stage 2 emergency declaration lifted for California, no rolling blackouts on Monday
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in NorCal
Drive-by shooter opens fire on man in central Fresno
Show More
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
Central California coronavirus cases
Local hair stylists call for California salons to reopen
San Jose teacher who appeared shirtless reaches out to students
Autopsy ordered for man who died after being arrested at Visalia drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News