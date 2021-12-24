Trump: 'If you take the vaccine, you're protected' Former President praises shots, opposes mandates

Former President Donald Trump is praising the COVID-19 vaccines developed during his administration, while decrying mask and vaccine mandates, in an interview posted online on Tuesday."Some people aren't taking it; the ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine, but it's still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you're protected," Trump said.Trump made the comments during an interview with conservative political commentator Candace Owens in an episode of her web series, which is hosted by the Daily Wire conservative news website.He interjected his remarks after Owens claimed more people have died from COVID under President Joe Biden than under Trump and "more people took the vaccine this year."Trump added, "Look; the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get [COVID-19 after vaccination], it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take the vaccine."His remarks run counter to vaccine opposition among many of his supporters and come just days after he was booed for telling a conservative audience he had gotten a booster shot.President Biden highlighted Trump's comments in his address to the nation on Tuesday about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, in a rare instance of Biden calling the former president by name."Just the other day, former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot. Maybe one of the few things he and I agree on," Biden said.