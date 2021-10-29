'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Hills home

LOS ANGELES -- The home of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley was robbed Wednesday night.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three men who were wearing black hoodies and dark pants broke into the home at 10:50 p.m. and robbed a victim.
The identity of the victim was not released by the police.
"The victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables," according to an LAPD news release.
Video shot Thursday morning shows glass shattered at a sliding patio door that leads to the backyard.
"The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck," the police said in a statement.
Marc Weinberg, a neighbor, told our sister station KABC he was left shaken by this happening in his otherwise quiet, safe community.
"This is right in your neighborhood... first it was kind of disturbing when I first found out about it because we didn't actually hear anything last night until we saw the trucks this morning and there was a helicopter making a lot of noise," Weinberg said.
Police are actively searching for the suspects and are requesting the help of the public.
CNN has reached out to Kemsley's publicists.
Kemsley is an entrepreneur and TV personality, according to Bravo TV's website. Her brand Beverly Beach makes affordable swimwear, athleisure and accessories. Recently, she released a collection of bridal gowns in collaboration with the Australian bridal designer, Nektaria, according to the website.
ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.
