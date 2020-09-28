Society

Dos Palos residents warned to boil water Monday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Dos Palos are being asked to boil their water before drinking or preparing food on Monday morning.

Water was restored to nearly 7,000 homes in the city on Sunday night after being shut off earlier in the day for the water treatment plant to undergo repairs.

City officials say they were working to fill an overhead tank.

Back in June, Dos Palos residents lost water for about three days after the water treatment plant became clogged with algae.
