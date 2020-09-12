Creek Fire

Double S Horse Ranch in Fresno Co. housing 500 animals displaced by Creek Fire

500 animals are temporarily calling the Double S Horse Ranch home.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local horse ranch is opening its gates to livestock displaced by the Creek Fire, but now they need the community's help.

Five hundred animals are temporarily calling the Double S Horse Ranch home.

"Between Monday night and Tuesday we went 24 hours without sleep just taking in animals," said Derrick Simpson, owner of the Double S Horse Ranch.

When the Creek Fire forced thousands of evacuees to quickly flee their homes, many turned to the ranch to bring animals in, sometimes by the dozen.

"Our big arena up here, we've got close to 30 animals in that," said Simpson. "One place needed to be evacuated, they had that many animals, so we put them all together."

Stalls are filling up fast.

"We'll be setting up more as needed," said Simpson. "When we get down to 10 pens, we're going to start setting up the next set of panels."

One week later, they're still welcoming animals and running out of supplies fast.

"We're probably going through a stack a day which a stack is about 80 bales roughly," said Simpson.

Volunteers are pitching in, with roughly 70 on hand at a time.

"This is not a short deal, this is going to be here for a long time," said Simpson. "Many of these people who got evacuated they could not have homes to take their animals back to."

They've set up a gofundme page and are asking the community for cash donations and supplies.

"We're in it for the long haul. We're not going to say in two weeks ,the fires out you need to go, so if they need to be here, they can be here," said Simpson. "We want to make sure we have enough to last them through a couple of months."

You can drop off donations at the Double S Horse Ranch in Clovis at 15150 Tollhouse Rd Clovis, CA 93619. You can also donate at their GoFundMe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsclovisfresno countylivestockpetscreek firewildfireanimals
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: Where you can donate food, necessities for evacuees
Fresno bakery selling cookies to raise money for firefighters battling Creek Fire
Foothill goat farm finds way to operate business at a distance
Creek Fire: 175,893 acres burned with 6% containment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 175,893 acres burned with 6% containment
Child among 3 killed in southeast Fresno crash
Creek Fire: Clovis firefighter loses home, business to wildfire
US remembers September 11th terror attacks on 19th anniversary
Creek Fire: Families heartbroken to see their homes destroyed
Creek Fire: Cabin built in memory of fallen soldier destroyed by wildfire
Creek Fire: Deputies, firefighters battle flames spreading at breathtaking speed
Show More
Man's family cabin melted into rubble by Creek Fire
Creek Fire deals devastating blow to Fresno Co. school's students, staff
Fresno bakery selling cookies to raise money for firefighters battling Creek Fire
Scaled-back 9/11 memorial held by local law enforcement amid pandemic
When will we see rain in the Central Valley? Not anytime soon
More TOP STORIES News