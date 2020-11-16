hunting

Second round of dove hunting season kicks off in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's second dove hunting season is underway.

Local sheriff's offices said residents can expect to hear increased gunshots and noises now through December 28.

Authorities have also provided rules for hunters, including having written permission to be on property owner's land. They should also familiarize themselves with the county's no-shoot zones.

Hunters also have to be at least 150 yards away from any structure.

Click here for more information on dove hunting season from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
