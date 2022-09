Man killed in downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Downtown Fresno.

Deputy Chief Burke Farrah says officers were called to Divisadero Street and P Street just after midnight Saturday morning.

A man in his 20's was found with a stab wound and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives haven't released what lead up to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.