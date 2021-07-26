Olympics

Pink offers to pay Norwegian women's beach handball team's fine for wearing shorts

"I'm very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting sexist rules about their 'uniform'," she said.
By Toyin Owoseje, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

How Olympic athletes trained through uncertainty of Tokyo Games

Singer-songwriter and Doylestown, Pennsylvania native Pink has offered to pay fines handed out to the Norwegian women's beach handball team after they refused to wear bikini bottoms while competing.

Last week, the European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the team a total of 1,500 (around $1,765), asserting that the women competed in "improper clothing" by wearing shorts like their male counterparts during the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships.

On Sunday, Pink took to Twitter to lend her support to the team, saying the EHF should be fined "for sexism."

The Grammy Award-winner told her 31.6 million followers: "I'm very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting sexist rules about their 'uniform'."

She continued: "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."



CNN has reached out to Pink's representatives and the European Handball Federation for further comment.

The Norwegian women's beach handball team showed their gratitude to the 41-year-old singer-songwriter, reposting her tweet on their Instagram story.

"Wow! Thank you so much for the support," they wrote. Other posts on their official page show them posing together in their shorts.

According to International Handball Federation regulations, female players are required to wear bikini bottoms with a side width of a maximum of 10 centimeters (3.9 inches), with a "close fit" and "cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg."

Their male counterparts must wear shorts that are "not too baggy" and 10 centimeters above the knee.

Eskil Berg Andreassen, the team's coach, told CNN last week that the team was fighting for the freedom "to choose" its own kit, adding that IHF's uniform regulations could discourage women from playing the sport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydoylestown boroughsocietyolympicspinku.s. & worldsports
OLYMPICS
Gold medalist Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack
Clovis street named after Olympian, Valley native Jenna Prandini
Jenna Prandini to be recognized at Clovis High football game
Good Sports: Tulare's Richard Torrez Jr. returns from Olympics
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News