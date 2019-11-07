Driver loses control in northeast Fresno, crashes into apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are questioning a woman who was the passenger in a car that crashed into a northeast Fresno apartment complex.It happened at 3 on Thursday morning at a complex on Gettysburg near Sharon.Police say the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control going eastbound on Gettysburg, swerved off the road, and crashed through two patios and into a parked car on the other side.No apartments were hit.Officers say in the collision the car also smashed into an air conditioning unit on one of the patios which helped keep it from careening into the building and possibly injuring the sleeping residents.The driver of the car and passenger ran away but the passenger returned.No one was hurt.