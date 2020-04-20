Know the Road with the CHP: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: since I'm wearing a protective mask while going out in public, am I allowed to wear it while driving?
"Well, in these present days and unprecedented times with COVID-19, it's important to protect yourself with a face mask when you go out in public," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "It's perfectly fine for you to wear a face mask while you drive, but you have to understand, it cannot in any way shape or form impede your vision or compromise your ability to perceive and react to anything that happens in front of you."
"If it obstructs your view in any way shape or form, you probably shouldn't wear it," he said.
"Often what we see is drivers will drive with their mask around the neck, and when they go and exit their vehicle into the public areas, they will then lift the mask up and cover their mouth," Pennings said.
