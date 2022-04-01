17 arrested for trafficking fentanyl, meth in Fresno County, authorities say

Officials from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Fresno County District Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice will discuss the arrests made during the multi-agency operation during a news conference on Friday at 10:30 am.
Authorities say Operation Killer High was launched after a string of fentanyl-related overdoses occurred in Fresno County.
Law enforcement is also expected to discuss the operation during Friday's news conference.
