drug bust

17 arrested for trafficking fentanyl, meth in Fresno County, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

Several arrested in Fresno County drug bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested 17 people accused of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine across Fresno County.

Officials from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Fresno County District Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice will discuss the arrests made during the multi-agency operation during a news conference on Friday at 10:30 am.

We will be streaming the news conference. Check back here for live updates.

Authorities say Operation Killer High was launched after a string of fentanyl-related overdoses occurred in Fresno County.

Law enforcement is also expected to discuss the operation during Friday's news conference.

WATCH: Killer High: The Silent Crisis
EMBED More News Videos

Killer High: The Silent Crisis | Original Documentary



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfentanylarrestdrug arrestdrug bustmethdrugs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
6 Tulare County men arrested for drug trafficking scheme
Operation started by Tulare Co. deputies discovers drug trafficking
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
CHP Merced's K9 discovers enough fentanyl to kill 1 million people
TOP STORIES
Body found in Tulare County, homicide detectives investigating
6-year-old boy killed in Tulare County car crash: CHP
Suspect arrested in connection to 2020 Fresno homicide
CA lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters
Man accused of assaulting neighbor in Merced
Man shot while riding bike in Visalia dies at hospital, police say
House passes bill to limit cost of insulin to $35 per month
Show More
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
Betrayal: Murderer's early parole decision haunts Valley family
Nation's oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, retires
Deputies exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Tulare County
Federal marijuana legalization under consideration on Friday
More TOP STORIES News