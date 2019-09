CHP officers arrested at least one suspected drunk driver after a fiery, chain reaction crash that shut down Highway 168 for a couple hours Sunday morning.The woman they arrested had crashed and flipped her SUV near the Fowler Avenue exit a little after 2:30 a.m.Officers say two other SUVs pulled off to the side of the road and the drivers got out to help, but a pickup truck plowed right through and hit all three of them.One of the SUVs got totally crushed and caught fire, but firefighters put it out and investigators say nobody suffered major injuries in the crash.CHP reopened the highway just after 4 a.m.