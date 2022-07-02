1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed one man and sent an alleged DUI driver to the hospital.It happened just before 4 Saturday morning on Jensen and Marks Avenues.Officers say a car ran a stop sign, causing a truck to crash into it.The passenger of the car, a man in his mid-twenties, died at the scene.The driver of the car was seriously injured and is currently in the hospital. Once released, she will be arrested for DUI and manslaughter.The driver of the truck was not injured.