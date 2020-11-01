Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly DUI crash in Fresno County.

It happened just before 1 am Sunday near Road 200 and Bonnie B Road in North Fork.


Investigators say the victim, 28-year-old Joshua Ghizouna, was involved in an accident and when he stepped out of his car, was hit and killed by an oncoming car.

The driver of that car was 38-year-old Jered Kesler.


Kesler has been booked on felony DUI manslaughter charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north forkduidui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
Fresno residents see small Halloween turnout amid pandemic
33-year-old man shot and killed at Halloween party in Hanford
New trees being planted in Fresno as part of initiative
3 men shot in San Joaquin, authorities searching for suspect
Pot dispensaries can open in Fresno by August 2021
SQF Complex Fire: 170,165 acres burned, 80% contained
Show More
Creek Fire: Date for expected full containment pushed back to Nov. 15
13-year-old Fresno philanthropist hosts Halloween event
Fresno native named to CSU Board of Trustees
1 person hospitalized with burns after house fire in Kings Co.
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
More TOP STORIES News