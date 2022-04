TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver died following a head-on crash in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened Thursday evening near the community of Yettem.Officers say the 41-year-old driver was traveling south on Road 144 north of Highway 201 when he drifted into the opposite lane and collided head-on with an oncoming Honda.The 41-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia, where he died a couple of hours later.The 67-year-old driver of the Honda was also taken to Kaweah Health with moderate injuries.