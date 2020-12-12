Good Sports: Former Bulldog and Miami Marlins pitcher Dylan Lee starts foundation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Dylan Lee was in elementary school he broke his leg in a bicycle accident."They had to put four pins starting at my knee, going up to my hip... I don't think I'd be able to play sports if it wasn't for Valley Children's and the surgery they performed here," he says.The surgery allowed the Dinuba High grad to have a successful baseball career. In 2016 Lee was drafted in the tenth round by the Miami Marlins out of Fresno State."Something that I started when I got drafted and something that I wanted to do even before I got drafted is start a foundation and give back to Valley Children's because of what they've done for me," he says."Dylan experienced the value of Valley Children's as a child, was a patient. That experience was indelible, at some point he wanted to do something and give back and help children like he was at the time. It's a great story, it's a moving story and we're delighted to be a part of it," says President of Valley Children's Foundation Robert Saroyan.The left-handed pitcher split time between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019, appearing in 45 games with a 6-1 record and a 2.91 era. This March he was set to play in the World Baseball Classic Qualifying round for Team Brazil in Arizona."Before we got to play it got shut down because of COVID, I was sent back to the Marlins facility in Jupiter. Next day the Marlins told us they were sending us home too, but I think it's going to be 2023 for the next WBC and I'll probably be playing for that as well," he says.Lee spent most of his down time fishing and kick-starting his foundation. In November he held his inaugural event "Fishing for a cause." Over 60 people competed in the Bass fishing tournament."I'm a professional athlete but I'm not in the big leagues yet, I didn't feel like I needed to be some big star, I felt like I could still make an impact and do something good especially during this time where I feel like we need more good in this world," he says.The Dinuba native also received autographed gear from some of Fresno State's most well-known alumni."Jordan Luplow donated cleats, and Aaron Judge donated a bat and a jersey. Tried to help him as much as I could with his foundation, his mom is also someone I leaned on, I had no idea... I've never started a foundation, or ran an event so it was nice to bounce some ideas off of her."On Wednesday he presented Valley Children's with a $5,000 check. He will also be donating to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and hopes to put on more events to raise money in the future.