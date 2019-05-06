Early morning crash knocks out power to more than half the city of Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power has been restored to more than half of the city of Reedley after an early morning crash.
Just after 3 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a car into a power pole on I Street and Reed Avenue.
Officers at the scene say the driver, 18-year-old Bryant Pena was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
He's now facing D-U-I and child endangerment charges since he was driving with a juvenile in the car.
PG&E crews say initially more than 2,200 customers were without power which included Reedley College and Reedley High.
PG&E was able to quickly restore power but it did take several hours to remove and replace the damaged pole.
