Hundreds gather at Woodward Park to celebrate Easter traditions

People took advantage of the nice weather and flocked to local parks to celebrate Easter Sunday. Woodward Park in Northeast Fresno was so busy, police blocked off the entrances.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From sports to barbecue to the traditional Easter egg hunt, hundreds of people gathered at Woodward Park on Sunday to celebrate the holiday.

Victor Echeverria says his family has been coming here on Easter for at least a decade.

"It's kind of like a yearly tradition for us. If you come out here any year, you usually find our family here. We try to get the same spot so people know where to find us," Echeverria says.

As the family grows, the space they need at the park continues to expand.

That's also the case for Veronica Meza and her relatives, who have been celebrating at Woodward for 15 years.

"We have new family members that join us, so it's exciting, yeah," Meza says.

They have to get to the park early to make sure they snag a good spot for the day.

"Yeah, we got here around 6:30 in the morning to be able to get a good spot for everyone," Meza says.

She says it's a full-day event, keeping the family tradition alive.

For 10-year-old Johnny, the day is about celebrating with loved ones.

"All I want to do is spend time with family, just see family members that I haven't seen before from out of town. It's a chance to come and see us all," Johnny says.

