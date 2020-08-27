homicide

Coroner identifies woman found partially buried in Fresno County orchard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman whose body was found in an orchard near Easton earlier this month.

The coroner says 39-year-old Tina Woods was killed and then placed in the field near Lincoln Avenue between Walnut and Fruit Avenues.

Her body was found partially buried on August 11.

Sheriff's investigators are now searching for her car, a 2002 Chevy Suburban, which they believe will provide more clues about her death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
