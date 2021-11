EASTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 44-year-old Fresno County man has turned himself in to authorities for a deadly shooting that occurred last week in Easton.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Ricardo Guiterrez Munguia surrendered to deputies on Wednesday morning.He's accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Alexis Lopez Guiterrez of Sanger.Guiterrez was found with a gunshot wound on West Fantz and South Geneva Avenues last Friday. He died from his injuries at the scene.Investigators say Guiterrez and Munguia knew each other. However, a motive for the shooting has not been released.