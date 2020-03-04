education

Fresno Catholic school Our Lady of Victory closing after 67 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Office of Catholic Education has announced the closing of Our Lady of Victory School after 67 years in Fresno.

The school will close at the end of the current school year, due to rising costs and declining enrollment.

The Office of Catholic Education will handle the logistics of shutting down the school after the students complete their year, and the teachers have left campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationcatholic schoolfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Hanford seniors to be honored with vehicle procession graduation
Reedley High School finding new way to honor class of 2020
Duncan High School nursing students practice nursing skills online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News