Fresno Catholic school Our Lady of Victory closing after 67 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Office of Catholic Education has announced the closing of Our Lady of Victory School after 67 years in Fresno.
The school will close at the end of the current school year, due to rising costs and declining enrollment.
The Office of Catholic Education will handle the logistics of shutting down the school after the students complete their year, and the teachers have left campus.
