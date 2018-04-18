CHILDREN FIRST

Children First: Ready for the Real World

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students are building houses, doing their own taxes, and getting job offers before they graduate from high school. The Children First special, Ready for the Real World will be rebroadcast on Saturday, May 12 at 5:00 PM and Saturday, June 9, at 12:00 PM. Action News anchors Liz Harrison and Warren Armstrong host the television special focusing on local programs helping youth transition to adulthood.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC30 will air its new Children First special, Ready for the Real World, on Sunday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC30 will air its new Children First special, Ready for the Real World, on Sunday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC30 will air its new Children First special, Ready for the Real World, on Sunday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC30 will air its new Children First special, Ready for the Real World, on Sunday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m.



Students at the Academy of Engineering and Construction Management at Dinuba High School built a house on campus. Five of them received job offers from local companies. Students are getting hands-on experience as tellers inside the EECU branch on the Clovis West campus. They are learning about money management with the Business Financial Services Pathway. Sunnyside High School has a Video Production Academy, and one graduate landed a production job with the Fresno Grizzlies. University Preparatory High School provides an early college experience. It is on the College of the Sequoias campus in Visalia. Valley Children's Hospital is launching a new Young Adult and Transitional Care program designed to support young adults with medical needs. Malloch Elementary School students are interviewing for and landing jobs on campus.
Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Ready for the Real World", thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News. ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.

RESOURCES

Academy of Engineering and Construction Management-Dinuba
The home built by students is up for bid starting at $110,000, click here.
Contact email: dhs.houseproject@gmail.com

Clovis West EECU Branch

Slick Rock Student Film Festival

Sunnyside High Video Production Academy

Young Adult & Transitional Care Program

University Prep High School

Malloch Elementary



------
ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.

-----
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchildren firstDinubaClovisFresno - SunnysideVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILDREN FIRST
SPONSORED: Children First: Explore the Outdoors
SPONSORED: Outdoor exercise helps children build good habits
SPONSORED: Tulare Co. school gives students opportunity to explore outdoors
SPONSORED: Program shows it is never too early for outdoor playtime
SPONSORED: Sundale School offers outdoor adventures on campus
More children first
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education