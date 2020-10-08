Clovis Unified wants more input from parents on in-person learning model

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6857047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If the state grants the district a waiver, kindergarten through sixth-grade students will be allowed back on campus for half of their school day.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6850656" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> District officials have created a new model for in-person learning as they wait for the states go-ahead to reopen elementary schools.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unprecedented time calls for a new action plan at Clovis Unified.Clovis Unified Board of Trustees spent several hours Wednesday discussing their plan for bringing students back to campus for in-person instruction.Wednesday's meeting ended after midnight, and the board voted on a resolution that allows parents to choose between a hybrid or online learning model should the district qualify for a waiver from California.The state's waiver allows thousands of T-K through sixth grade students back on campus.If the state grants the district a waiver, kindergarten through sixth grade students will be allowed back on campus for half of their school day."A hybrid schedule is the only schedule that that will allow the district to meet the guidelines of the six feet social distance," said Corinne Folmer, associate superintendent of school leadership for Clovis Unified.Two periods of instruction will be offered, morning and afternoon with a split around lunch time."In the middle of the day we have to allow time for cleaning the classrooms and also a check in time," said deputy superintendent Norm Anderson.Staff will check temperatures as students arrive on campus.Once their masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced. Recess will also look a lot different."They are going to need to get outside and move and stay away from everybody and walk around. We are not having playground equipment right now," said Anderson.School officials will hold a Zoom meeting for parents who still have questions on Monday, starting at noon.The board wants more input on the final plan from parents and staff before it's put into effect. They will put out a new survey about the plan and consider the results at its October 21 meeting.At that time, they may take action and vote on a final plan.The district is only in the planning stages for the older students in seventh through twelfth grade.