Fowler High sees largest class of seniors and largest class with GPAs 4.0 and up

Fowler High School welcomed 200 hundred seniors last week.Principal Rick Romero said this is their largest class ever.However, he added the class of 2019 is also a very special one because 35 of them have grade point averages of 4.0 or above. This means they all have a shot at being valedictorian or salutatorians.The school will only have one valedictorian unless there is a tie."It is remarkable that those students have that 4.0 or above GPA but 70 percent of our students currently are sitting at A to G eligibility to be qualified for universities," he explained.He credits the teachers and counselors that help prepare these students."As we say if you can dream it you can do it," Romero said.Miguel Meraz is a senior and ASB president, he is also one of the 35 students vying for the top awards."It's been a lot of work to get here but it was worth it," Meraz explained.Meraz mentioned he transferred to the district when he was a freshman and said Fowler High has done so much for him."Coming to Fowler was a whole different environment, but it was actually a really good one," He said. "The classes here they are very competitive but in a good way. So it kind of makes you want to be better within yourself and to elevate where you are at to go even high and to do even better".Most of the students on the list are in the A.V.I.D. (Advancement Via Individual Determination) class. A.V.I.D. teacher Erica Garcia said the class helps them prepare for college and life after high school."When I see these kids actually succeed and reach their goals it's beyond anything that you can imagine. You just want to wish them well and wish them the best," she said.Garcia mentioned many of these students choose to go to four-year universities.Romero said he is proud of these students and seeing them succeed will be a special moment."They entered in their freshman year when I started my first year as principal of the high school. So there is that affinity that I have for that class. They are very near and dear to my heart because we have been trying to promote the college-going culture and always striving for excellence," he said.The students know they will have to continue working hard to reach their dreams.Meraz has several goals heading into his senior year, including making it to the top."That would mean a lot to me just because I know how much that I have put in and what this school as given to me as well," he said.