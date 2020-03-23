Free educational resources for Central Valley kids stuck at home during COVID-19

Pre-School and Early Elementary School
Fresno Unified Online Reading - Fresno Unifed Superintendent Bob Nelson created a Youtube page that's updated daily as a way to read to his students that are sheltering in place
Oxford Owl - Free e-books and math games and activities for ages 3-11
BrainPop Junior - Learning tools for STEM, social studies, reading/writing, health and arts for grades K-3
The Space Foundation Discovery Center - STEM lesson plans for ages PreK-20
Mystery Science - Science lessons for grades K-5
Children's Museum Houston - Weather and Science videos and activities for grades PreK-5
Elementary, Middle School and Above
Fresno Grizzlies - Access to the Grizzlies "Farm Grown" magazine, as well as a Parker coloring sheet and a crossword puzzle
ABCYa - Reading and math games and activities for grades PreK-6
Zearn.org - Math lessons for grades K-5
Disneynature - Movies and complimentary educational materials for grades 2-6
Scratch - Interactive story, game and animation design from the MIT Media Lab, designed for ages 8 to 16 but available for anyone
STMath - Math lessons for grades PreK-8
Prodigy Math - Math programs for grades 1-8
Curriculum Associates - Math and reading activity packs for grades K-8
DK Find Out! - Lessons in subjects such as history, science and coding
Listenwise - Non-fiction audio stories covering ELA, social studies and science for grades 2-12
CommonLit - Reading and writing lessons for grades 3-12
Codecademy - Data science and coding lessons for high school and college students
All Ages
Fresno Chaffee Zoo - Educational videos, crafts for kids and other resources on Facebook to #BringTheZooToYou
Victor E. Bulldog - Fresno State provided a special Victor E. Bulldog coloring sheet. Be sure to tag the Bulldog mascot on Twitter!
National Geographic Kids Science Lab - Science experiments, videos and articles
National Ocean Service (NOAA) Kids - Science activities and resources for kids and educators
Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems! - Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems explore ways of writing and making with kids of all ages
Scholastic Learn-At-Home Resources - Learning experiences for K-9
Greg Tang Math - Math games and resources for all ages
SciShow Kids - Videos explaining scientific concepts for young, curious minds
Frontiers for Young Minds - Science articles written by scientists and reviewed by kids
The Kid Should See This - STEAM, history, and culture-focused videos for kids of all ages
Imagineering in a Box - Lessons on theme park design and engineering via Walt Disney Imagineering, Pixar and Khan Academy
BBC Bitesize - Lessons covering math, English, science and more for ages 3-16+
BrainPop - Learning tools covering a variety of subjects
BreakoutEDU - Immersive learning games for grades K-12
Wonderopolis - Educational articles for grades K-12
XtraMath - Math programs for students, parents and teachers
How Stuff Works - Educational videos exploring the world around us
Code.org - Computer science lessons for grades K-12
Typing.com - Keyboarding, digital literacy, and coding lessons for all ages
IXL - Lessons in math, language arts, science, social studies and Spanish for grades PreK-12
Greatminds.org - Math, ELA and science for grades K-12
KCET At-Home Learning - Educational resources from PBS SoCal | KCET, in partnership with LAUSD and in collaboration with California PBS stations for grades PreK-12
California Academy of Sciences - Apps, immersive interactives, and engaging videos covering a variety of science topics
Bill Nye the Science Guy - Educational videos covering life, physical and planetary sciences
NASA STEM @ Home for Students - STEM articles and activities for grades K-12+
Gizmos - Simulations exploring concepts in math and science for grades 3-12
PhET Interactive Simulations - Interactive simulations for science and math
Khan Academy - Lessons on grammar, science, history and math for grades K-12
Professor Egghead Science Academy - Interactive lessons on science and engineering
Quill.org - Writing and grammar activities for grades K-12
Quizlet - Flash cards, quizzes and games for languages, arts and humanities, social science, computer skills, science and math
Duolingo - Language education for 35 languages
Additional Resources (may require purchase or subscription)
Pre-school Inspirations - Lesson plans for toddlers
Other Goose - Lessons for ages 2-7
ABCmouse - Reading, math, science and art curriculum for ages 2-8
Reading IQ - Books for kids of all reading levels, ages 2-12
Raz-Kids - Literacy and reading comprehension at various levels in English and Spanish for grades K-5
Epic! - Books, learning videos and quizzes for ages 12 and under
Amplify - ELA, math and science curriculum for grades K-8
Adventure Academy - Reading, math and science games and videos for ages 8-13
Vooks - Read-aloud animated books and complimentary lesson plans
Book Creator - Creative book builder for students and teachers
Conjuguemos - Language education for Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean and Latin
Mango - Language education for 70 languages
PandaTree - Spanish and Mandarin Chinese language education for ages 2-17