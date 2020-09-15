Education

Fresno County judge orders Immanuel Schools to 'cease and desist' in-person instruction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County judge issued a cease and desist injunction on Tuesday, ordering Immanuel Schools to immediately stop all in-person instruction.

Last week, the California Supreme Court ruled against Immanuel Schools and other schools that had challenged the closures indicated by the state's coronavirus emergency order.

Back in May, the school opened its campus to students and staff in violation of the state emergency order and a county health officer order.

In August, many supporters and families from Immanuel School appeared outside of the Fresno County courthouse to show their support for the school being allowed to stay open.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno countyback to schooleducationcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 16% containment
Kamala Harris visiting Fresno today for wildfire briefing
SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained
Video shows Creek Fire overrun firefighters trying to save neighborhood
Creek Fire: Some can go home after evacuation orders lifted
Some stay behind as SQF Complex Fires close in on Tulare Co. communities
Air quality remains unhealthy for Central Valley today
Show More
Woman killed by car after falling onto central Fresno roadway
Sequoia National Park shut down completely due to wildfire threat
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement: LIVE
Experts warn of 'disaster fatigue' in wake of Creek Fire, COVID-19
Video: Protesters jump on CHP cruiser in Sacramento
More TOP STORIES News