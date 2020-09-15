Fresno County judge orders Immanuel Schools to 'cease and desist' in-person instruction

BREAKING: Judge Tharpe issues an injunction ordering @ImmanuelbyFaith to immediately cease and desist in person instruction.

The ruling does not end the school’s fight, but it puts more legal weight behind Fresno County’s health officer order.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/PZTspROtcD — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) September 15, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County judge issued a cease and desist injunction on Tuesday, ordering Immanuel Schools to immediately stop all in-person instruction.Last week, the California Supreme Court ruled against Immanuel Schools and other schools that had challenged the closures indicated by the state's coronavirus emergency order.Back in May, the school opened its campus to students and staff in violation of the state emergency order and a county health officer order.In August, many supporters and families from Immanuel School appeared outside of the Fresno County courthouse to show their support for the school being allowed to stay open.