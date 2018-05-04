It was a day a little out of the ordinary for some Fresno County students.They spent their day hammering nails, sawing wood and learning about cement.The "Skilled Trades Student Workshop", here at Harris Construction is meant to help students figure out if this is the right path for them."Just to drive a nail in a board, some kids have never done it before, it's exciting to see them excited about that," said Karl Cumbie of Harris Construction. "A lot of them are very enthusiastic and we feed off that enthusiasm and encourage them to pursue a career in the construction industry."Students even got the chance to learn how to operate a reach lift."There are multiple aspects of construction that need good qualified kids and we need to get them right out of high school so we can train them so they are performing well," said Cumbie.Harris Construction has about a dozen active work sites here in the Valley and the need for qualified workers is increasing."It's a booming industry. There are a lot of opportunities we are looking forward to hiring kids out of high school to start help us build our projects throughout the valley," said Cumbie.Clovis High Senior Laveina Reed is already benefiting from this workshop. This is her second year participating and making connections."It's an opportunity that is very great because you get education and work as you learn."An opportunity she plans to turn into a career after graduation."I like the framing. I loving being able to see the bones of what it is, that just puts a smile on my face."The program is offered through a partnership between the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Career Technical Education and Harris Construction.