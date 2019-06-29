Education

Fresno's InnovEd Interactive Learning Center focuses on playing and learning without technology

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The kids at the InnovEd Interactive Learning Center are playing and learning without technology.

"The goal of this space is to help kids engage constantly, use their brains, think, develop skills, use their hands, develop their fine motor skills, and really learn how to problem solve," said Dr. Ellie Honardoost.

Dr. Honardoost is the owner of the InnovEd Interactive Learning Center.

Dr. Honardoost's original facility focuses on STEM learning technology, this facility in River Park is tech-free, and for a younger audience, kids ages four to eight.

"No child should be holding a device. It doesn't fulfill any purpose at all, except stopping their brain from growing," Dr. Honardoost said.

It's a concept that mom Ginny Waginer of Clovis likes, "I'm very much looking forward to personally utilizing it for myself, and it's great for the kids too, it's just not a drop off where you're into sure they're going to be propped in front of a TV."

The new center has a drop-in experience will help kids engage in different ways. The cost is about $40 for 2 and a half hours. Dr. Honardoost hopes to give parents who want a night out, a safe and educational place.

In the future, the InnovEd will offer a parent and me class for 3 to 5-year-olds.

Classes called daily adventures will be open for project-based learning.

A facility they hope will facilitate creativity and fuel young minds.

InnovEd will hold their grand opening on Saturday at 11 am. They'll have drop-ins in July and hold classes after that.
