Fresno's newest school named after Juan Felipe Herrera

The Fresno resident served as the nation's Poet Laureate from 2015 to 2017 and was a professor Fresno State. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Unified School Board decided on a name for the district's newest school.

On Wednesday night, Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School was introduced.

The school will be located in Southeast Fresno on Church near Willow Avenue.

District officials spent about a month narrowing down a long list of about 100 recommendations from the public before deciding on the name.
ABC30 featured Juan Felipe Herrera in our 2015 special on National Hispanic Heritage Month.
