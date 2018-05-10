Fresno's newest school named after Juan Felipe Herrera

The Fresno Unified School Board decided on a name for the district's newest school.On Wednesday night, Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School was introduced.The Fresno resident served as the nation's Poet Laureate from 2015 to 2017 and was a professor Fresno State.The school will be located in Southeast Fresno on Church near Willow Avenue.District officials spent about a month narrowing down a long list of about 100 recommendations from the public before deciding on the name.ABC30 featured Juan Felipe Herrera in our 2015 special on National Hispanic Heritage Month.