FUSD board member under fire for alleged altercation with student

Just 34 days after taking his oath of office, newly elected Fresno Unified board member, Maj. Terry Slatic is under fire.The Board of Trustees met Tuesday in closed session with legal counsel in anticipation of litigation.District officials and Fresno police have confirmed the session stems from an incident that occurred on Friday afternoon, between Slatic and a student at Bullard High School.Fresno police have deferred all questions surrounding their investigation to Fresno Unified.District officials have confirmed the police investigation surrounding the incident is complete.The district provided a statement, confirming the incident and investigation that reads in part:As for what's next, the district is waiting to comment until they receive board direction.Slatic has not returned our request for comment.