Education

Learning from a Distance: A Central California Conversation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As most valley districts prepare for virtual instruction to begin we're inviting you to join us for an ABC30 special, "Learning from a Distance: A Central California Conversation."

On Wednesday, August 5th, Action News Anchor Margot Kim will host a round-table discussion with local educators, parents, and health experts on how to help our children learn at home while coping with the separation from school.

You can watch it live on this page, on our ABC30 app for smartphones and for connected TV starting at 7 pm.

Panelists:
  • Todd Suntrapak - President and CEO of Valley Children's Healtcare
  • Jim Yovino - Fresno County Superintendent of Schools
  • Dr. Jennifer Newell - Director of Behaviorial Health Services for Tulare County Office of Education
  • Eva Ruiz - Dual Immersion Teacher at Fresno Unified and California Teachers Association Board Member
  • Karen Stanley - Mother of four, Clovis High graduate, Founder of non-profit teen service group, "Teens That Care"
