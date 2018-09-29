Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Central Valley program making it possible for students to attend college with at least one semester paid for celebrated its scholars.
"Central Valley Promise" guarantees a path to higher education for students in the San Joaquin Valley.
Saturday afternoon organizers honored those currently enrolled in community college courses with an event at Fresno State.
The program focuses on students in the sixth grade, providing them with a vision for college and a structured pathway through high school for their success.