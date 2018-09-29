EDUCATION

Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students

EMBED </>More Videos

A Central Valley program making it possible for students to attend college with at least one semester paid for celebrated its scholars.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Central Valley program making it possible for students to attend college with at least one semester paid for celebrated its scholars.

"Central Valley Promise" guarantees a path to higher education for students in the San Joaquin Valley.

Saturday afternoon organizers honored those currently enrolled in community college courses with an event at Fresno State.

The program focuses on students in the sixth grade, providing them with a vision for college and a structured pathway through high school for their success.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno stateFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News