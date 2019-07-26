reedley college

Reedley College gets makeover ahead of fall semester

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When students return to the Reedley College campus this fall, they may notice some changes.

The most evident are taking place in the classroom.

New tables, chairs and flooring are creating a more inviting learning environment in previously outdated rooms.

"The math department got a makeover and also the forum, our large classroom, has had a complete modernization," says Reedley College President Dr. Jerry Buckley.

If students pull into parking lot B, they'll notice it's gotten a facelift and in the physical education department, the tennis courts are looking brand new.

Buckley says one of his missions is to bring the campus into the present.

"What I see is the opportunity that Reedley College is, it is a 93-year-old college, the buildings were built back in 1956," he says. "There is a lot of work that needs to be done to basically update the campus."

Big projects are also on the way thanks to Measure C. The college will soon be breaking ground on two new facilities - a STEM building and a center for fine and performing arts.

"Having these two buildings is critical because they really are linked in terms of taking creative energy and focusing our young people in these various career options," he says.

The Child Development Department is also getting some attention - a new facility to house the program is in the works. They expect to break ground on the STEM building before the end of this year.

Reedley College starts its fall semester on August 12.
