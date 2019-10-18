Students at Fresno's Ewing Elementary apply, interview for 'jobs' on campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several dozen students at Ewing Elementary in southeast Fresno got all dressed up for school on Tuesday and gave their best handshake - to land an on-campus job.It's all part of the Meaningful Work program at the school that focuses on building relationships and job skills.The jobs students applied for were everything from mail clerk to playground peacemaker.The list of anxious applicants was long and supervisors were ready with on-the-spot questions to fill 16 jobs at the school."I applied for computer tech and we involve skills about helping the teacher to clean the computer and fix the computer when they have issues," said fourthe grader Erick Peredia.The jobs ranged from recycling team to cafeteria crew."Supervisors just look for their interview skills, are they making eye contact and it's a great opportunity for the kids to just do something out of the ordinary and just be professional," said school counselor Marlene Ramirez.For Erick Peredia, looking sharp was part of making a good first impression.Many students applied for various jobs, but he narrowed down his focus to just one."They asked me what type of job I want to have and I answered - 'I would like to clean the computers'," he said.In addition to taking on a new role at the school, staff members hope the jobs will help student build stronger relationships with their supervisors and peers.How long students will keep their jobs all depends on how many qualified candidates were hired for the position. But the good news is every student who applied got a job they were interested in.