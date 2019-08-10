Valley teachers prep classrooms for new school year

The new school year is just around the corner, and Valley teachers spent Friday preparing for students to arrive.
Wishon Elementary will be starting their school year on Monday; with more than 660 students expected. The 33 teachers at the school were using Friday to set up their classrooms.
The school's principal, Annarita Howell, says teachers are supplied with everything they need for the school year - the only time they would need to spend money out of pocket is for extra decorations or anything additive.
Even then, Howell says that if the decorations can be found at Office Depot or somewhere Fresno Unified has a contract with, the teachers don't have to spend anything.
"You're planning for school to be ready, but also planning for teachers to be ready," Howell said. "If there's something I can get for them I'll get it, the funds are allocated to get them what they need."
Cassie Schueler teaches first grade at the school and says in years past, she spent up to $100 out of pocket on decorations. Much of that was reimbursed by the school, and this year Schueler says she's only spent $5 of her personal money. While Schueler and other teachers at Wishon are supplied and ready to go for Monday, teachers across the nation who aren't as lucky are turning to fundraisers.
The viral "Clear the Lists" campaign allows people to help teachers by buying them supplies from their Amazon wishlist. If you'd like more information, click here.
