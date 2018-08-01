VISALIA

Visalia high school students volunteer time at Kaweah Delta

EMBED </>More Videos

Around 50 Visalia Unified high school students have committed their summer break to work that will give them a competitive advantage in the medical field someday.

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Around 50 Visalia Unified high school students have committed their summer break to work that will give them a competitive advantage in the medical field someday.

Mt. Whitney senior Dayan Moreno Navarrete is part of the district's health sciences linked learning academy.

She has already finished her 100 hours of volunteer work at Kaweah Delta Medical Center but is still volunteering there Monday through Thursday.

In the hospital's mother-baby unit, she prepares rooms and brings food and water to new mothers.

Occasionally, she even gets to hold the newborn babies.

Moreno Navarrete says she wanted to be a pediatrician.

But through her volunteer work, she thinks being a nurse will allow her to have an even closer connection with patients.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhealth careeducationkaweah delta medical centervisaliaVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISALIA
Three Visalia smoke shops busted for selling marijuana, pot products
3 teens arrested in Visalia carjacking
Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect identified
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Visalia
Congressional candidate, Andrew Janz campaign office vandalized
More visalia
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News