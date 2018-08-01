Visalia high school students volunteer time at Kaweah Delta

Around 50 Visalia Unified high school students have committed their summer break to work that will give them a competitive advantage in the medical field someday.Mt. Whitney senior Dayan Moreno Navarrete is part of the district's health sciences linked learning academy.She has already finished her 100 hours of volunteer work at Kaweah Delta Medical Center but is still volunteering there Monday through Thursday.In the hospital's mother-baby unit, she prepares rooms and brings food and water to new mothers.Occasionally, she even gets to hold the newborn babies.Moreno Navarrete says she wanted to be a pediatrician.But through her volunteer work, she thinks being a nurse will allow her to have an even closer connection with patients.